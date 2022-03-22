Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

