Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 4,499 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,507 shares of company stock valued at $15,141,231. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

