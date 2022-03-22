Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €245.13 ($269.38).

VOW3 opened at €153.76 ($168.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €174.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €182.96. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

