Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,469 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 354.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Veoneer were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 1,969.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

