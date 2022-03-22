Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 712.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Loews were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 359,872 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Loews by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE L opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

