Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.54. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

