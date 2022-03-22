Diligent Investors LLC Buys 9,836 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Apple by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 37,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $11,829,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.54. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

