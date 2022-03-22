Cecil N. Smith III Purchases 13,514 Shares of Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) insider Cecil N. Smith III acquired 13,514 shares of Ipsidy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $50,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AUID opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. Ipsidy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ipsidy during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.