Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Jeffrey Farber Acquires 20,000 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

