Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will report $137.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.30 million. Cactus posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $635.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.88 million to $648.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $747.68 million, with estimates ranging from $718.53 million to $764.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. Cactus has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

