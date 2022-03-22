Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,543 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teradata were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,657 shares of company stock worth $4,742,965. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

