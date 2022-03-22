Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,264 shares of company stock worth $22,516,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.87. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

