AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $682.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a one year low of $555.50 and a one year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $656.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $751.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

