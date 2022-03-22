DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells $290,671.94 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

