Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,854 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in InMode by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 1,597.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 964 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of INMD opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.79. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

