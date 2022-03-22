Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,566 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ambarella by 669.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,875 shares of company stock worth $15,506,403. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

