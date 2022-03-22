Morgan Stanley Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.30.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

