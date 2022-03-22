3,695 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,128 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.