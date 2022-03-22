Sciencast Management LP Invests $182,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 299,896 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

