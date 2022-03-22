Sciencast Management LP Invests $266,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Shares of ITT opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

