Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,683 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP stock opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. CL King upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Compass Minerals International (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.