Sciencast Management LP Invests $227,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $241.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.