Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $366,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Macerich were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE MAC opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.