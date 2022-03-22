Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,775 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after buying an additional 1,267,634 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after buying an additional 344,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 209,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 175,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

