Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $522,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

