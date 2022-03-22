Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 43,557 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,557 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

