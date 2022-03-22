Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

