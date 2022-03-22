Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 12,782 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

