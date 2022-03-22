AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 700 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,389,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 100,473 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.93. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $150.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $1,766,917. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

