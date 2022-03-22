AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

KXI opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

