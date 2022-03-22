AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 950 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

