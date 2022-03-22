VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 963.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in VMware by 51,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VMware by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in VMware by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,073 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,427 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

