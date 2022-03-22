Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

