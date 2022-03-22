380,636 Shares in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 380,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth $17,713,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNDT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17. Mandiant Inc has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

