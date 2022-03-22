Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of ALLO opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

