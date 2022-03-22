Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.46.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

