Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,750,000 after buying an additional 1,249,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.