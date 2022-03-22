Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,483 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

ADX opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.