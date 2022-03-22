Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $46,124,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.67.

LULU stock opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

