Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

