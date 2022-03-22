Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of -212.89 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

