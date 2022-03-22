AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,950 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in KB Home were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in KB Home by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

