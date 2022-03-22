Randee E. Day Sells 1,000 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EGLE opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $871.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.