Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells C$87,174.21 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,199 shares in the company, valued at C$547,110.52.

Patrick Melanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,486.00.

BDI stock opened at C$4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDI. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

