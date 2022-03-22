BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

