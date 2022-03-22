The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $166.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.30.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $158.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.26.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. American Trust purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.