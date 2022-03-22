The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $166.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.30.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $158.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. American Trust purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
