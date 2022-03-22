Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.94 on Monday. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25.
About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)
Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
