Barclays Trims Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Target Price to $26.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $56.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

VOR opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $4,354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $2,098,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

