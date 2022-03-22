AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,634 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 61,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74.

