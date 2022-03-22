Critical Analysis: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) vs. Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60% Colgate-Palmolive 12.43% 308.71% 17.34%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Digital Solutions and Colgate-Palmolive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 1 10 3 0 2.14

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus target price of $86.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Colgate-Palmolive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $17.42 billion 3.58 $2.17 billion $2.56 28.96

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

